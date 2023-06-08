Kembara Sarawak Merdeka: Premier to lead Miri-Bintulu convoy on June 10

BINTULU (June 8): The Kembara Sarawak Merdeka convoy from Miri to Bintulu this Saturday (June 10) will be led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a statement said the convoy, held in conjunction with the anniversary of Sarawak’s 60th independence, will make a stop at Kampung Nyalau at 1pm.

“There will be a cultural performance to welcome the convoy’s arrival in the village. The Premier will be visiting the sales booths before the convoy continues its ride to Bintulu at 2.30pm,” it said.

The convoy is expected to arrive at Naim Street Mall, Bintulu Paragon for the official event at 4pm.

Ukas said Abang Johari will witness the handing over of the Sarawak flag from Miri Resident Jamalie Busri to Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti, before officiating the Bintulu-level ‘Sarawak 60 Years Digital Exhibition’.

The next day (June 11), the convoy will be flagged off to Sebauh at 10am after the official launching ceremony.

On June 13, the participants will proceed to Mukah at 10am.