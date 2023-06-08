Lee leads Sarawak delegation to Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona

KUCHING (June 8): Sarawak Transport Ministry took part in the Union Internationale des Transports Publics (UITP) Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona, Spain from June 4-7.

The Sarawak delegation was led by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who said through UITP, Sarawak would be able to foster closer collaboration with international organisations and industry players for exchange of ideas.

“It also enables us to share information on latest innovation and technology, networking and expert guidance,” he said in a statement today.

Over 2,700 delegates participated in the UITP Barcelona 2023, with 280 speakers and 350 exhibitors from 41 countries taking part in the largest gathering of public transport experts and industry players.

The summit showcased the latest innovation in technology to advance public transport and talks on the way forward and global direction of public transport development.

It covered a wide range of experiences sharing on public transport development, operation and management by cities around Europe, Latin America, Africa, Australia, Canada and Asia.

According to Lee, there are many global initiatives that are workable for cities and urban areas in Sarawak.

“This includes the adoption of intelligent transport management system, advanced bus equipment technology, promotion of active mobility, financing model, sustainable mobility, integration of informal transport sector as well as transport infrastructure design,” he said.

During the summit, Lee and his delegation also had meetings with several key experts and leaders of the industry from various parts of the world.

They met Germany Transport and Mobility Transition minister Anjes Tjarks, UITP president Khalid Alhogail and secretary general Mohamed Mezghani and senior director Yildozgoz Kaan.

Established in 1885, UITP is the only worldwide network that brings together all public transport stakeholders and all sustainable transport modes.

UITP has a total of 1,900 members comprising government authorities and industry players.