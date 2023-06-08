Minister: S’wak govt wants more students to take up science subjects

KUCHING (June 8): The Sarawak government hopes that more students will take up science subjects in line with the government’s desire in developing digitalisation and modern technology, said Datuk Roland Sagah.

The Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the ministry wanted to see many students majoring in science in the future.

“This does not mean that literature majors are to be left out. It’s just that the existing policy in Sarawak is towards technology and digitilisation.

“All these require knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and it is sufficient,” he said when met after officiating at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Green Energy Exhibition and Symposium, at Sarawak Centre of Technical Excellence (Centexs) here today.

Sagah also said that students with a bachelor’s degree could continue their studies to the next level.

“We encourage them to go for post graduate courses such as those provided at Centexs, which has a certificate course that does not require a long time to study, but students can learn something with modern technology,” he said.

On ways to solve problems faced by dilapidated schools, Sagah said that such efforts would be increased from time-to-time. They would look in more details about allocation in the budget later.

“Any government would want to spend according to the budget allocated,” he said, adding that according to research, Sarawak has 1,250 dilapidated schools of various categories.

“What is important, besides renovating the schools, is also about renovating the teachers’ quarters too.”

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Centexs chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Gani were among those present at the closing ceremony.