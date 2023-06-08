Online learning challenges no barrier for rural S’wakian SPM top scorers

KUCHING (June 8): Ahmad Farid Ridhwan Ramlah was struggling when online learning was first introduced three years ago.

For three months, the SMK Matu Daro student spent more time revising his books and notes so that he was able to cope up with the syllabus.

But despite the challenges, Ahmad Farid scored 8A+ in his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination.

‘‘Online learning was really challenging as students cannot ask teachers questions face-to-face.

“My friends and I found it so difficult to understand certain topics and complete our homework,” he said when met after receiving his result slip and certificate at SMK Green Road, here today.

However, he said good internet connection in his village in Matu Daro was crucial as it enabled him to explore more online learning apps as part of his revision.

“I am very fortunate because my parents could provide a laptop for me to study online. There is no issue in terms of internet connection in my village and I am really grateful to be able to attend my online classes.

“I revise almost every night. Alhamdulillah, with my excellent results, I aspire to become a teacher and further my studies at the matriculation level or enrol at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG),” he said.

Meanwhile, Andrian Harry Kenneth from SM Sains Miri said he preferred to study online as he can concentrate better.

The 18-year old Kenyah boy from Belaga said scoring 8A+1A result was beyond his expectation.

He believes that good time management in revising the subjects was the key to his success.

“Is it difficult to get 9As? Yes, it is hard because for me, consistency is important in studying. If we suddenly stop studying for a long period of time, we can lose that momentum, and I have already set my target.

“Online classes have their own challenges, but I can still adapt. I hope to further my studies in medical science. I want to become a doctor,” he said.

When asked whether he had plans to work before continuing his study, Andrian said he wants to focus on his education.

“I don’t want to work first, because I don’t want to lose my interest,” he added.