Padawan cops nab three men in Tmn Malihah house for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (June 8): Police have arrested three suspects for suspected drug possession at a house in Taman Malihah, Matang here at 11.30am this morning.

According to the Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, the three men aged 27, 35 and 37 were found to be in possession of what was believed to be syabu worth RM2,540 in street value.

“During checks, one of the suspects handed the police four straws containing 0.6 grammes of (suspected) syabu,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that police who conducted physical body checks on the second and third suspect did not find any suspected illegal substances.

Police did further checks inside the room in the house and found five plastic packets containing suspected syabu weighing 12.1 grammes on a mattress.

“A drug test was conducted on all three suspects, which showed all of them positive for methamphetamine,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the suspects have a total of six criminal records for drug related offences in the past.

Initial investigations showed that the three men were involved in drug related activities for the past one year.

“The 35-year-old suspect admitted to police that the suspected drugs found in the house belonged to him,” said Abang Zainal, adding that the suspected drugs were bought online once a week in a one-gramme packet.

However, all three suspects denied that they were in possession of the 12.1 grammes of suspected drugs found on the mattress.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 39A(1), Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.