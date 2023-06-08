PBDS acting president: Removal of member based on party constitution

SIBU (June 8): Former Party Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) supreme council member Susan George @ Suhana Abdullah was removed from her position in March, with the termination letter signed by former president Bobby William.

The party’s acting president Major (Rtd) Moses Ripai said the appointment and removal of the Supreme Council members are the prerogatives of the president based on the party’s constitution.

“The party’s disciplinary board would take action based on the police report and court case. She was ultimately expelled from the party based on the party constitution,” he said in a statement.

According to a news report, Susan was charged with more than 30 cases and was bailed out at RM120,000 with two local sureties.

Susan contested under PBDS’s ticket for Julau in the last parliamentary election.

Moses said the party, under his leadership, would not compromise on any wrongdoings by its members.

On a separate note, Moses said the newly appointed Women Chief is a practicing lawyer from Sibu.