Police arrest four suspected snatchers who targeted seniors from Kuching to Samarahan

KUCHING (June 8): Special Investigation Division (D9) personnel arrested four suspects, aged between 23 and 30, on Tuesday for multiple snatch theft cases.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement today the modus operandi of the suspects was to target senior citizens in the early morning.

“With their arrests, we have solved at least 11 snatch theft cases, two break-ins, and one motorcycle theft in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, and Padawan,” he said.

Mohd Azman said police arrested the suspects at different locations in Kuching and Padawan.

“Police also seized nine smartphones of different brands, four ATM cards, and 11 sharp weapons such as knives from the suspects,” he said.

Police also managed to recover a motorcycle that was reported stolen in Padawan.

He said a background check on the suspects revealed that all four have previous criminal records for theft, break-ins, vehicle theft, and drugs.

The case is being investigated under Sections 395/397, 380, and 379A of the Penal Code.

“All of them are currently under remand until June 10 for further investigation,” added Mohd Azman.