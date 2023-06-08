Predawn crash at Miri’s Jalan Airport leaves one dead, three injured

MIRI (June 8): A 56-year-old woman died, while three others were injured in an accident involving two vehicles at Jalan Airport here around 2am today.

The deceased was identified as Lua Ukam.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said it received a distress call on the accident at 2am.

A team of eight personnel in one fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters found that there was an accident involving a Perodua Bezza and a Toyota Hilux.

“There were three people in the Perodua Bezza, with one of the passengers at the back pinned to her seat,” said the statement.

Firefighters worked to extricate the victim from the car and she was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Miri Hospital.

According to the statement, the driver of the car injured his leg and right hand, while the car’s front-seat passenger and pickup driver escaped with light injuries.