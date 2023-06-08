Putrajaya urged to take lead in migrating to electric vehicles

MIRI (June 8): The federal government should lead in the migration of fuel-guzzling vehicles to hybrid and electric vehicles in its fleet and provide subsidies for buyers in reducing carbon emission.

Head of Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak, Peter Hee, said there is no doubt that electric and hybrid vehicles are the trend, replacing traditional fossil-fuel driven vehicles on the roads, and this is already shaping up in major economic superpowers.

“If the government really intends to encourage the use of such vehicles, they should also provide massive subsidies to the first-time buyers to encourage people to buy energy-saving vehicles,” he said.

It must also take the lead by replacing official cars with hybrid vehicles, and changing public transport to hybrid buses within a set time-frame.

Hee, who has accepted an invitation from the Ministry of Commerce of China, said electric vehicles are very widespread and popular in China and have even exceeded 50 per cent of private car ownership and are also prevalent in the public bus transportation sector.

To encourage the use of energy-saving vehicles in our country, he said the government must adopt a specific industrial policy to enable local industrial setup, including hardware and assembly, which has to be managed locally to reduce costs.

Setting up infrastructure in sufficient re-charging stations at refuelling stations, parking lots in shopping malls, bus stations and other public place is required to make it convenient for users.

When the critical mass level has been attained, the government can proceed to gradually reduce petrol subsidies in the country, and Malaysia is expected to take five to 10 years to achieve such migration to environmentally-friendly vehicles on her roads.

Hee said China is already a global leader in the hybrid vehicle industry and has become a reference for other countries which Malaysia can learn from.

“Electric vehicles can also effectively reduce urban pollution, improve air quality, and if production reaches the level of demand, it can drive industrial development.”

In Sarawak, SEDC Energy chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain in a news report earlier this year said that the company was piloting a subscription model for electric vehicles, starting with Tesla Model Y.

It is collaborating with the Association of Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders of Malaysia (Pekema) Sarawak to bring more electric vehicles (EVs) into Sarawak.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘EV-fy Adoption’ event at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak on Jan 30, he hoped the state government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will invest in green mobility solutions and we can see this in the investments towards developing the public transport systems to fuel cell EVs.

“We hope the government would also incentivise energy efficient vehicles to promote resilient infrastructure that prioritise green-based solutions, particularly the EV charging infrastructure across the state, either for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) or Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs),” he said.