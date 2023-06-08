RM40 million returned to Sabah govt – MACC

KOTA KINABALU (June 8): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has already returned to the State government around RM40 million of the money seized during the ongoing Sabah watergate scandal investigations.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said more than RM53 million had been presented as evidence for the trial, and they would seek forfeiture to return the rest of the money to the State government.

Azam said they are currently in the midst of a forfeiture process while awaiting the outcome of the trial, and they will provide regular updates on the trial and investigation’s developments.

“I do not blame those who questioned whether we will return the seized money. Maybe they just did not see how the money was returned.

“What I am sure of, however, is that MACC has already started returning it back to the Sabah government.

“We have already given back around RM40 million and hopefully we can return the rest once the trial concludes,” he told reporters after closing an Institute of Higher Learning (IPTA)-level anti-corruption debate competition at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here on Thursday.

During a recent parliamentary sitting, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had inquired whether the RM6 million recovered by MACC from the Sabah watergate scandal would be returned after the conclusion of the case.

Anwar had said that he would direct MACC to give an explanation on where the money had gone to and why follow-up actions were not being taken, at the same time requesting that the agency carry out their duties with transparency.

Meanwhile, Azam had commended the Sabah government for giving full cooperation to MACC in their effort to fight corruption.

He gave an example of a recent case where MACC remanded six individuals believed to be part of a gold mine scam involving RM25 million.

Azam said the State government had also taken its own initiative to improve the integrity of its officers to ensure that Sabah is free from corruption.

“Because they have shown an interest in fighting corruption, MACC has actually lent two of our officers to Sabah.

“This is so we can improve the integrity of the state and it is not often that we would lend our officers just like that,” he said.

A team from Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) emerged victorious in the anti-corruption debate competition.

The four-man team consisting of Shakimi Haikal Bin Shamsul Bakri, Nur Izzah Nasuha Binti Zulmuksah, Emmed Erwan Shah and Syarful Asrak Bin Muhammad Sanusi, brought home the grand prize of RM12,000 after winning the hearts of the judges in the annual contest.

The first runner-up is from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), namely Muhammad Iman bin Azhar, Sharifah Umairah Syed Mustaffa, Hafiz Hafizi Norependi and Zal Hasmi Mohd Roslan, who won RM6,000 cash prize.

The Best Overall Debater of the competition was Muhammad Iman from UKM while the Best Finalist Debater was Nur Izzah from UTP, with each of them receiving RM1,500 in cash prizes.

Azam commended the efforts of all the participants.

He said IPTA students need to be shaped to follow the law in order to create a country that is free from corruption as well as citizens with high discipline and integrity.

“In my opinion, teachers have done a good job in instilling positive values to students at the primary and secondary level.

“However, I realised that when these students enter universities or colleges, they experience culture shock and are exposed to negative influences which may cause them to stray from the right path.

“Hence, this is why MACC in cooperation with its strategic partners have given IPTA students a chance to give their ideas in helping MACC create a community that is anti-corruption,” he said.

UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor who also witnessed the competition, said they fully welcomed MACC’s efforts in trying to introduce an anti-corruption culture among its students.

Kasim said the competition not only empowers the students but also serves as a platform to comment on two important issues that are always discussed in the country – corruption and integrity.

He said the contest may also inspire debaters and all other parties involved to be agents in spreading understanding and awareness about the dangers of corruption to the community and country.

“Losing or winning is customary in competitions. The most important thing, however, is the struggle to ensure issues and information regarding corruption and integrity can be disseminated to the outside community,” he said.

A total of 40 teams from various educational institutions participated in the competition which was held from June 2 to 8.

The preliminary, quarter-final and semi-final stages were held online through the Zoom meeting application, while the finals were held physically at UMS.