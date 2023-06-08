Sibu deserves a cancer centre with Anwar’s promised RM350 mln allocation, says SUPP man

SIBU (June 8): Wong Ching Yong hopes that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s promised allocation of about RM350 million can be utilised to set up a cancer centre in Sibu, or at least satellite cancer centre.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman said the people in the central region are eagerly anticipating the establishment of a cancer centre here.

Wong said since Kuching already has a heart centre, he hoped that Sibu could be considered as the preferred location for a cancer centre.

“If Kuching is chosen instead, we hope that at least a satellite cancer centre can be built in Sibu to provide a certain level of treatment for cancer patients in the central region,” he said in a statement today.

Wong, who is also assistant organising secretary of SUPP Central, said this in response to Anwar’s announcement that about RM350 million would be allocated by the federal government to set up a cancer centre in Sarawak.

Anwar made the announcement during the grand Gawai Dayak 2023 celebration at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) in Kuching on Wednesday.

“We are very grateful to our party president for making this good news possible. As the prime minister stated, he was impressed by Dr Sim’s enthusiasm,” said Wong, referring to Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“I will also follow up with our party president with the same attitude regarding the establishment of a cancer centre in Sibu.”

The establishment of a cancer centre and a cardiac centre in Sibu were two of Wong’s major promises during last year’s general election campaign.

He has publicly raised the urgent need for these two medical centres in the central region on multiple occasions.