Sibu Lorry Association complains of being issued summonses for parking outside base

SIBU (June 8): Sibu Lorry Association (SLA) is appealing to the authorities not to take action against lorries parked outside their parking base in Jalan Wawasan here.

Their chairman Tiong Kung Lik said that members were forced to park outside the base due to the lack of parking space after the authority allowed Sarawak Energy Berhad to use the base for its pylons.

He said SLA had been allowed by the local authority to use the base (plot), a vacant state land for the past 12 years.

“Please be fair to us and do not issue us compounds.

“Just advise the lorry drivers to park elsewhere if their lorries are causing traffic jams or pose danger to other motorists,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Tiong also reminded the authorities on the conclusion of a meeting held at Sibu Islamic Complex which was attended by representatives from the association, Ministry of Transport, enforcement authorities, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) and Sibu Resident Office on Sept 12, 2022.

“During the meeting, the enforcement authorities, namely Road Transport Department (RTD) and the police, have agreed not to take action against lorries parked outside the designated parking base on condition that the lorries are parked at safe and bright places at night and also if they do not pose hazards to other road users.

“But recently, our members complained that their lorries parked outside the base were issued summonses by RTD.

“Yesterday, an SMC councillor issued a statement about taking action against our lorries,” he said.

Tiong said they had spent about RM60,000 to install fences and earthworks on 3.5 acres out of eight acres of land at the base in September 2021.

“After two years, the authority suddenly, without any official letter, asked us to vacate the land. This is unfair, ” he said.

He said they were then told by the authority that they could park their lorries at the industrial area in Jalan Ding Lik Kong.

“However, members opposed the suggestion on the grounds that the area is not safe,” he said.

At the same press conference, Tiong appealed to SMC to approve a proposal to allow members to occupy an open space as parking spaces at the temporary site near Taman Selera Muhibbah at Jalan Tapang here.

The association has 3,250 members and 435 lorries.