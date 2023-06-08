Sikie: S’wak govt supports efforts to preserve, promote Native customs

KUCHING (June 8): The Sarawak government has always supported efforts to preserve, protect and promote native customs through Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak (Mais), said Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

He said Mais plays a role in conducting research and studies related to the preservation, promotion and development of the customs of Sarawak’s native communities.

“As we all are aware, the custom or Adat is very important in the daily life of every individual to maintain the harmony and well-being of the community, village or longhouse.

“As such, I would like to emphasise here that it is the responsibility of all, especially the community leaders and village heads, to enforce the Adat so that it remains an instrument capable of guaranteeing social stability and harmony in the village,” he said at a special meeting between Mais and native community leaders here yesterday.

A total of 15 Temenggong, 26 Pemanca and 59 Penghulu from 12 divisions throughout Sarawak, namely Betong, Bintulu, Kapit, Kuching, Limbang, Miri, Mukah, Samarahan, Sarikei, Serian, Sibu and Sri Aman attended the meeting.

It was held to gain input regarding the customs and current affairs of the native communities.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat, Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, Mais head Datu Ronnie Edward, its secretary Mackos Sibong, acting chief registrar of Sarawak Native Court, Dahim Nadot, and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) director Samuel Simon were also present.