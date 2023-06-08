SMK Bandar Bintulu’s Tiong aces SPM exam as S’wak’s top scorer

BINTULU (June 8): Nine students of SMK Bandar Bintulu obtained straight As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022.

The outstanding students are Elvin Chai Ming Jun (10A), Lemuel Yiek Sing Zhe (10A), Wo Yu Xuan (10A), Tiong Tiew Cheng (9A), Darren Hii Boon Hong (9A), Darren Ngo Ung Kai (9A), Moh En Qi (9A), Lee Xin Yi (9A) and Luke Larqienze Walter Teany (8A).

Among them, Tiong was awarded SPM 2022 outstanding student award for the state level for his straight As achievement (7A+ and 2A).

Also celebrating their success were 9As scorers Tang Eng Nguan, Aisya Sofea Hii Li Min and Ann Lo Han Jing, as well as 8As Jihan Fahira Abdullah, Moses Ting Zhi Wang, Joanne Chiew Jing Ting and Angela Ngui Xue Ling.

Kenneth Moh Hiong Wung, Edison Liu Youn Huan, Derica Ngadan and Cyndia Teo Ya Aii obtained 7As, followed by Mia Maisarah Mohamed Fadzly, Marianne Menti Samuel, Kung Zi Chin, Branden Juan Luta, Alice Ling Hui Ong, Kong Pei Qin and Isadora Aren Lawrine with 6As.

SMK Bandar Bintulu principal Rubiah Taip, who made the SPM 2022 announcement, said 82.08 per cent of the school candidates are eligible to be awarded the SPM 2022 certificate, compared to 77.73 per cent in the previous year.

The school average grade has also increased from 5.67 to 5.45, she said.