SMK Bukit Assek sets new record with 92.17 SPM passing rate

SIBU (June 8): SMK Bukit Assek has achieved a passing rate of 92.17 per cent in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination.

A statement issued by the school today said a total of 166 students who sat for SPM 2022 had set a new record of 4.37 for school average grade (GPS).

“This result demonstrates better performance by the candidates compared to 4.86 in SPM 2021,” it said.

Two top scorers, Edler Miroslav Edward and Lester Brandah Kelak, obtained all As (including A+, A, and A-) in all subjects, meanwhile another candidate, Fiona Ting Xin, scored 10A and 1B.

A total of 36 candidates from SMK Bukit Assek scored at least 5As in the SPM 2022.

“The performance in core subjects such as Bahasa Melayu, English, Mathematics, History and Science showed improvement.

“Several other subjects that achieved a 100 per cent passing rate include Additional Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Arts, Business studies, Chinese language and Iban language,” it added.