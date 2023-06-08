SMK Chung Hua top school in Miri for SPM 2022

MIRI (June 8): SMK Chung Hua has topped schools here in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 with two of its students Chloe Wong Xi Xuan and Cindy Lim Shin Yee scoring 10A+.

The school in a statement said apart from that another 15 achieved straight As – one candidate scored 11As while another 14 scored 10As, with the school recording a total of 70 students scoring at least 5As.

Seven of the top scorers have been invited by the Sarawak Education Department (JPN) to an awards ceremony in Kuching include Wong, Lim, James Ling Lee Sheng, Joann Liaw Yong Xin, Tok Lik Yang, Janice Tiong Yun Jie, and Tan San Yi.

The School Management Board chairman Tan Sri Dato Paduka Chai Yu Lan commended the students for their achievement which underscored the school’s capability to maintain its excellence.

Concurrently, close rival Riam Road Secondary School is happy with its improved SPM results – its chief executive officer Dr Pauline Ho regards it as an outstanding achievement in comparison to last year’s.

Six candidates from the school achieved 10As, 9As (4), 8As (3), 7As (4), and 6As (8) – the school’s passing rate for subjects are Arts (100 per cent), English (94.67 per cent), Malay (94.08 per cent), Chinese (91.18 per cent), Physics (94.67 per cent), Chemistry (93.33 per cent), and Biology (93.33 per cent).

Meanwhile, Hwong Jin Kang from SMK St Columba achieved 10A+ with two other students from the school scoring 12As and 11As respectively.

Nine of the school’s students scored straight As with 11As (1), 10As (3), 9As (2), 8As (5), 7As (4) and 6As (4).

SMK St Columba PTA chairman Karambir Singh said parents’ support and the teachers’ dedication is the defining factor of the school’s consistent improvement over the years.

In the meantime, SMK Lutong also made its mark in SPM 2022 with 20 students achieving straight As, 8As (13), 7As (20), 6AS (29) and 5As (30), nailing a 97.1 passing rate with 4.24 GPS points.