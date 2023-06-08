SMK Methodist among top school in S’wak with 45 straight As students

SIBU (June 8): SMK Methodist here proved to be one of the top schools in Sarawak following its achievement in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 today.

The school recorded 45 candidates with straight A’s this year compared to only 24 in 2021 which is a dramatic increase.

A total of 16 students from the school were also selected by the Sarawak Education Department (JPN) to attend an awards ceremony in Kuching for their excellent achievement.

Among them is Elaine Wong Shi Ming who garnered A+ in all her 10 subjects.

Meanwhile, 11 students managed to achieve 100 per cent in subjects – Geography, Visual Arts Education, Principles of Accounting, Business, Economics, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Chinese Language and Bible Knowledge.

The school registered an Average School Grade (GPS) at 3.51, an increase from 3.69 in 2021 and the school passing rate is at 90 per cent.