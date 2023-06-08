SPM Sibu top scorers aiming success in STEM tertiary courses

SIBU (June 8): SMK St Elizabeth student Rachel Teo was on cloud nine when the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 results were announced today.

Rachel, who scored 11A+, was pleasantly surprised as she had only expected to get either 7 or 8 As in the examination.

“The Biology and Additional Maths papers are quite challenging. Scoring 11A+ is like a dream for me,” she said when contacted.

On her future plan, the 18-year-old from Sibu said she hopes to apply for a scholarship to pursue courses in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

“I will apply for a scholarship after this and hopefully I can get an offer to pursue my studies in courses that are related to STEM subjects. For now, I am more inclined to the engineering field,” she said.

On her secret of success, Rachel attributed it to the support from her parents and teachers who are ever willing to help and guide her, in addition to doing independent online research.

“I utilise the advancement of the internet and there are a lot of tutorials and notes from YouTube and Telegram, where most modules and exercises are free and helpful,” said the Science stream student, whose parents run a business.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Irfan Farhan Fathi, a Science stream student from SMK Sacred Heart who obtained 9A+ and 1A in SPM 2022, said he plans to take up foundation programme in engineering at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and also to apply for a Petronas scholarship.

“I would like to be an engineer, specifically in the automotive department,” he said.

When asked if he had expected to have such a good SPM result, Muhamad Irfan, whose parents are both teachers, admitted it would not have been possible had it not been for the extra classes after school and tuition.

“To be honest, if I ask my Form 4 self, getting such good results would be impossible to achieve since I could not really stay focused while studying online.

“I got a boost in confidence when I started attending physical tuition classes in my Form 5 year.

“The extra classes and tuition also played a big role in my achievement, besides being respectful towards my parents and teachers,” said Muhammad Irfan, the eldest of three brothers.