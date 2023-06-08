S’wak Education director: SPM achievement gap between urban, rural schools widens

KUCHING (June 8): Although Sarawak has managed to achieve an encouraging result overall for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022, the gap in school achievement based on the National Average Grade (GPN) for the state between rural and urban schools showed negative trends.

State Education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said the GPN gap has widened from 0.56 in 2021 to 0.62.

He said there were various factors contributing to the gap.

“It was informed that the urban and rural SPM achievement in 2022 recorded a gap of 0.62 points compared to 0.56 points in 2021.

“In education, there are many factors that contribute to situations like this. This is especially in terms of leadership, school management, the quality of the teachers including differences in terms of facilities,” he told reporters when met at SMK Green Road here today.

Based on GPN for the state, urban school achievement was 4.70 in 2021 and 4.84 for 2022, while rural school performance was 5.4 in 2021 and 5.32 for 2022.

A lower GPN value indicates better candidate achievement.

He also noted that out of 34,270 candidates from public schools that had registered for SPM in 2022, only 32,810 sat for the exam.

Acknowledging the negative impact of the increased gap, Azhar said the state education department will continue charting efforts and strategies to tackle the issue.

“This is our struggle. But we will continue to make efforts through our strategies,” he added.

Earlier Education director-general Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said the national achievement gap between urban and rural areas had narrowed by 0.03 points where it was 0.46 in 2021 and 0.43 in 2022.