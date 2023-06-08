S’wak Health director denies elderly woman bitten by pet dog given improper care

KUCHING (June 8): A senior citizen who claimed she was not given immediate rabies vaccination by a medical officer after being bitten by her pet dog had in fact received proper attention and treatment throughout the time she was at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), said Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

The Sarawak Health director said an investigation found that the elderly woman had gone to the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Department on June 3 at 10am.

“She was treated in the Green Zone of the department by the medical officer on duty.

“A risk assessment on the patient was carried out and she was confirmed as ‘low risk’ based on the information given that the dog was a pet dog who only stayed in the fenced compound of her home and had no rabies symptoms,” he said in a statement in response to a recent news report on the issue.

He pointed out the management of this dog bite case was in line with the Sarawak Health Department’s Dog/Animal Bite Management Guideline, GAJKNS- 4/2023.

“The patient had also been given an appointment with the Dog Bite Clinic on June 6 for further evaluation,” he said.

According to Dr Ooi, the investigation found there was also no issue related to the lack of medical personnel to provide treatment to the patient.

“The Sarawak Health Department will continue to cooperate and will always be ready to help, especially in ensuring that the best service is provided to the people,” he stressed.

On Tuesday, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo had claimed there was a shortage of medical officers at SGH to attend to dog-bite patients during the recent long holiday break.

Foo said the 78-year-old’s family members had complained that she went to SGH for treatment on June 3 but was told to only return to the hospital on June 6 for the rabies vaccination.

“According to the family member of the victim, the hospital was unable to give the patient immediate rabies vaccination due to the long holiday and also because she was low risk (of rabies infection),” he said.

He added the woman was left with no choice but to go to a private hospital for the vaccination at her own cost.

According to him, the medical officer who informed the woman there were no medical personnel to administer the rabies vaccination due to the long holiday should have been “more considerate and sensitive”.