Two Sibu students with cerebral palsy score impressive SPM results

SIBU (June 8): Alverth Hudson Awan Kebing from SMK Rosli Dhoby who obtained 1A+, 5A and 2C+ in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) said attending extra classes was a way for him to catch up with his studies.

Alverth, who has cerebral palsy, said his teachers and classmates also supported him to ensure his success.

“The teachers were very supportive. They asked us to memorise a lot, especially in History. There were extra classes which I never missed attending.

“The extra classes are, for me, free tuition – something I need most,” he said when met today.

Alverth said he only expected to get 4As and did not expect to get a C+ in Mathematics, which is his weakest subject.

“I got C+ for Mathematics. I like English and it is no surprise that I get an A for English,” he added.

Alverth’s mother, Angela Mendong, 48, said she is extremely happy with her son’s SPM result.

“I’ve already set in my mind that whatever result my son gets, I will accept it with a grateful heart. I think he did his best. As a special child, I did not expect much from him as long as he can take care of himself.

“I told him, do not stress yourself too much and just do your best. I did not want to force him, but of course, I want the best for him. For him to get 6As, I am very proud of him, this is his effort,” she said.

She said she would not restrict him from going out with friends as long as he is serious with his studies.

Angela, who is a head nurse at Jalan Oya Health Clinic said she and her husband decided to move to Sibu from Kapit when Alverth was about three years old so that he could receive regular therapy.

“We used to commute from Kapit to Sibu to get to his therapy session. Then, my husband and I decided to move to Sibu. It was a big decision, but for Alverth’s sake, we had to do it,” he said.

She said Alverth had to undergo physiotherapy until he was in Form 3. He also underwent two operations on his ligaments to make him more mobile.

The first operation was done in 2011 and the second in 2015.

Meanwhile, another student with cerebral palsy, Nicolezebeth Elvis, who obtained 1A+, 3A, 2A- and 1B said she did not expect to obtain such excellent results, especially in Mathematics.

“I got a B for my Mathematics. I always failed my Mathematics in class. I did a lot of revisions with my friends and diligently did the homework that my teacher gave,” she said.

Nicolezebeth, who hails from Kampung Bungan Kecil, Dalat, said she stayed at SMK Rosli Dhoby hostel throughout her school days and only went back to Dalat during school holidays.

She said her cerebral palsy has never bothered her in her study and in her school activities.

For the future, she hoped to be able to enter teachers training college.

Meanwhile, 55 students from SMK Rosli Dhoby obtained excellent results in the SPM 2022 with at least 5As.

The school obtained a Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of 3.33 at 95.24 per cent passing rate.