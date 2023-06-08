Villagers find body of missing disabled fisherman who fell into Sg Stubah

SIBU (June 8): The body of a 20-year-old man, who went missing after he fell into Sungai Stubah, Bintangor yesterday while releasing a fish trap, has been found.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that the body of Jackson Janang, a person with disabilities (PwD) who suffered from seizures, was discovered at 1.05pm today.

Bomba said villagers from Rumah Balah found the body approximately 500 metres downstream from where Jackson is believed to have fallen into the river.

“The victim’s body has since been handed over to the police for further identification purposes,” said Bomba.

According to Bomba, Jackson’s sister reported that prior to his disappearance yesterday, he had gone down to the river to release a fish trap set around 70 metres from the Rumah Balah jetty.

Nearby residents later found Jackson’s boat drifting in the river and immediately notified family members.

A total of 28 villagers in 10 boats joined in the search.