Woman suffers chest pain after car lands in drain

SIBU (June 8): A woman driver complained of chest pain after the car she was driving crashed into a drain at Jalan Alan here early this morning.

Personnel from Sibu Central fire station were deployed to the scene after a call from a member of the public was received at 1.28am, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement.

“The car is said to have skidded off the road before crashing into a drain. The driver, 57, was helped out by passers-by prior to the arrival of the Bomba team,” it said.

Bomba said its Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team attended to the woman at the scene after she reported experiencing pain in her chest.

“The team gave her early treatment before transporting her to Sibu Hospital for further examination.”