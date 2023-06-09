16 to represent Sarawak at national boxing meet

KUCHING (June 9): The Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) will send 16 boxers to the National Men’s and Women’s Golden Gloves Boxing Championship in Besut, Terengganu on June 12-17.

Saba president Datuk Rahman Lariwoo said they will be fielding a large contingent of 11 male and five female boxers, who are from the state’s Sukma back-up squad.

The male boxers are Carlson Ngu Tian Zee (48kg), Peter Nyanggun (Flyweight 51kg), Wan Dhia Danish (Bantamweight 54kg), Isac Heinrich Manasee (Featherweight 57kg), Lam Wee Liang (Lightweight 60kg), Frederick Xian (Light Welterweight 63.5kg), Mohammad Rafieq (Welterweight 71kg), Jacky Tinit (Light middleweight 67kg), Kok Long How (Middleweight 75kg), Liew Sun Haw (Cruiserweight 86kg), and Mohd Farisz Rizam (Heavyweight 92kg).

The female boxers are Frenycia (45-48kg), Anna (Light flyweight 48-50kg), Clavia (Flyweight 50-52kg), Ellysha Shahrihanna Hairol (Bantamweight 52-54kg), and Hamiesya Hamdan (Featherweight 57-67kg).

“We hope that they can contribute medals to the Sarawak contingent at this tournament.

“In the team, only one Sukma athlete from the previous Sukma Mohammad Rafieq is still eligible for Sukma XXI and the rest are new faces.

“This will be the best exposure for new faces to give their best performance in order to be selected in the Sarawak Sukma squad next year,” he said when met recently.

Rahman said this year’s Golden Gloves is quite different because the women’s category is also included.

He said that the organisers took this approach since the women’s category is also expected to be contested in Sukma Sarawak 2024.

“It has been agreed by all the states where women’s events will also be contested. Thus, Sukma Sarawak will witness the first time this event is contested.

“That’s why the women’s category is also included to highlight them in this competitive tournament.

“We have identified five female boxers and I hope they can perform as well as possible. Likewise, male boxers are urged to give their best action to be absorbed into the Sukma squad,” added Rahman.

He thanked Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and the Sarawak Sports Corporation for supporting Saba over the years.

In addition, he also thanked all the coaches of boxing centres throughout Sarawak for their commitment in training new athletes.