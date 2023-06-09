Abang Johari: RM30 mln approved for phase 2 of reef ball project in Miri

MIRI (June 9): Fishermen catch has increased with the RM8 million Marine Eco Project in the Miri-Sibuti Reef National Park implemented by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in collaboration with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

With the success in marine biodiversity conservation initiative, the state government has approved RM30 million for phase 2 of the reef ball project to boost the ecotourism industry in Miri and in the state.

“The livelihood of fishermen in the Miri-Sibuti Reef National Park environment has now increased following the implementation of this project,” he said.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this in a speech read by Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh at the closing of the Petronas-SFC Marine Eco Project, at Pullman Miri Waterfront today.

This project is in line with Sarawak’s commitment to conserve its natural resources as listed as an output in the Core Number Seven Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy, which is to balance economic growth with a sustainable environment.

SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, Petronas Sarawak general manager Zulaihi Mohd Mantali and Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit deputy director Dato Clarence Rorote Sagon were also present at the event.

Abang Johari said to protect the turtles, coral reefs and other marine life in Sarawak waters, RM70 million had been approved under the Sarawak People’s Reef Ball phase 1 project where 16,800 artificial reef balls were anchored along the turtle migration route which is also a breeding area for fish and coral reefs.

This project started in 2019 and the last reef ball under phase 1 was planted at the end of 2022.

According to the premier, recent studies also show that the catch of fish obtained by local fishermen had increased while the artificial reef ball sites have also reduced the risk to turtles swimming along the turtle migration route from Sarawak to Sabah.

“Following the success of the Reef Ball phase 1Project, I have approved another RM30 million for the Sarawak People’s Reef Ball phase 2 Project.

“This time we will anchor artificial balloons to create new zones for marine tourism, fishing, mariculture and the establishment of a new marine national park,” he said.

He added that despite the artificial reef balls planted in the Miri-Sibuti Reef National Park, invasion by illegal fishermen was still happening.

With the collaboration between SFC, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Sarawak Coast Guard, many trawlers which entered the national park illegally were arrested and their catch confiscated.

Meanwhile, Len Talif later presented Honorary Wildlife Ranger Appointment Certificates to 21 individuals at the event.