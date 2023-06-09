Abd Karim: RWMF’s turnout will not be affected by other music fests

KUCHING (June 9): Music festivals currently taking place in neighbouring countries or regions will not affect the turnout of Sarawak’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), assured Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Having pointed out that the festivals were held following the opening of the countries’ borders, he said that this will definitely be a stiff competition.

However, he gave his assurances that RWMF managed to gain its footing over the years since its inception and had gained a number of followers for the festival.

“Well, in any kind of business, whether it’s a restaurant business (or holding music festivals), some would look at it as a healthy competition.

“RWMF has been here for the last 26 years and has even risen up and looked upon as among the 25 major international music festivals in the world, and it has its own good followers too,” he told a press conference after officiating the RWMF Sponsors and Supporters Appreciation Ceremony held at a hotel here today.

Speaking at the event, Abdul Karim said with RWMF’s theme ‘Reflections’, he said he was proud to witness its growth over the years – from a humble beginning to being recognised as a music festival of international stature, attracting thousands of festival goers globally.

However, having just returned from the Java Festival in Indonesia, he said this year’s edition will be ‘slightly tough’ due to the opening of the country’s borders.

“Whether Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, or all around the region – there are so many festivals being held.

“I just got back from Java Jazz, so I know – at this moment of time there’s a number of music festivals being organised. So, it is going to be challenging,” he asserted.

Not only has RWMF become Sarawak’s ‘Star Festival’ being one of the 25 best International Festivals, he said it had also become an international platform that strongly advocates Responsible Tourism, in its quest to become one of the world’s most sustainable, eco-friendly festivals.

This, he added, reflects the state’s clear goal to elevate the reputation and appeal of the RWMF, with the aim of making the festival a congregation of traditional sounds and instruments from different corners of the world, bringing people together to celebrate diverse music, arts and culture.

“STB’s recent MOU signing with Sarawak Forestry Corporation on a joint five-year tree planting programme under the ecoGreenPlanet programme is another testament of our continuous efforts and commitment under STB’s greening initiatives, with RWMF being the platform to advance the importance of sustainable practices in tourism.

“I am very happy to see that the public–private partnership collaboration between STB and our partners for RWMF will help in making the region of Sarawak become a ‘leader’ in Responsible Tourism and sustainability in the country, and also as a viable hub for music tourism,” he added.

At the event, Abdul Karim presented appreciation certificates to 13 sponsors for RWMF – Malaysia Airlines, Airasia Ride, TVS, Carlsberg, Pepsi, Plaza Merdeka & Waterfront Hotel, Spin Sportswear, Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Sacofa, Mid Valley Megamall Kuala Lumpur, Hornbill Skyways, Sarawak Timber Association and ATS Global Travel & Charter Sdn Bhd.

Also present at the event was Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor.