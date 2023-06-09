Add some oomph to your meals with yumeat™, the new meat-free delight!

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Are you someone who is constantly looking for a balanced diet with the desire to be environmentally friendly? Here to take care of your needs, yumeat™ is an all-new plant-based product set to appeal to veggie lovers, flexitarians, or simply anybody open to exploring a plant-based way of life.

Worry no more, dear health-conscious Malaysians! As the first shelf-stable plant-based product in the market, yumeat™ is specifically created, bringing so much to the table with its easy-to-store and ready-to-eat capabilities.

Not compromising your passion for flavour or quality, yumeat™ makes it easier for consumers to incorporate a plant-based diet into their daily lives.

By choosing yumeat™, you are consciously deciding to prioritize your health and well-being.

What makes yumeat™ stand apart is its unwavering commitment to deliver a product that caters to the taste buds of Malaysians. Manufactured by one of the leaders in the canned food industry, yumeat™, undergoes the thorough quality control standards and production processes by Ayam Brand™.

Additionally, yumeat™ takes a mindful approach to your nutritional needs.

Another interesting fact is that yumeat™ is made from a blend of plant-based ingredients, including soya, oats, and shiitake mushrooms,

Still pondering whether to give it a try? Here are some key highlights of the yumeat™.

As there is zero meat content, you can easily get rid of your cholesterol worries. Plus, this product contains 53 percent less fat comparing against the standard luncheon meat, making it an ideal guilt-free food option.

Additionally, the salt content is 23 percent lesser than usual, thus better for your health.

Perhaps another interesting point to note here is that yumeat™ Plant-based Luncheon is packed with 7 times more fiber, aiding in digestion and promoting overall well-being.

Made from texturized soy protein, yumeat™ Plant-based Luncheon Spicy is high in protein making it the perfect choice for those seeking a protein-packed alternative.

Enjoy the diversity of yumeat™ as it allows you to express your culinary imagination. Incorporate yumeat™ into your favorite local cuisines today!

Be it the crispy goodness of popiah goreng, the comforting warmth of bubur lambuk, or the enticing aromas of pulut panggang, to name a few, yumeat™ further enhances the taste of these dishes.

Truth be told, the options to use yumeat™ are limitless, and yumeat™ even encourages you to widen your culinary horizons.

Widely available in the market like grocery chains and in local Chinese medical halls, yumeat™ comes in various sizes, catering to different family needs. Attractively priced, yumeat™ enables consumers to reap the benefits of a plant-based diet without breaking the bank.

Here are the various yumeat™ plant-based options that you can choose from:

– Plant-based Luncheon 190g: RM7.00/unit

– Plant-based Luncheon 360g: RM12.90/unit

– Plant-based Luncheon Spicy 190g: RM7.00/unit

– Plant-based Luncheon Spicy 360g: RM12.90/unit

– Plant-based Minced Meat with Bean Paste 195g: RM6.25/unit

Whether you’re a busy professional, a health-conscious individual, or a family looking for a wholesome meal option, embrace the tantalizing revolution of plant-based meat today with yumeat™!