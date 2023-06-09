After 25 years, Anwar returns to Umno general assembly

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Twenty-five years after he was fired from Umno, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim finally returned to Dewan Merdeka as the guest of honour for the party’s 2023 Annual General Assembly.

Clad in a blue traditional baju melayu, Anwar stood out among the sea of Umno delegates dressed in red as he marched alongside his deputies Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Right behind those three leaders were Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the Malay-nationalist party’s secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. — Malay Mail

