APM Miri rescues cat in drain

MIRI (June 9): The Civil Defence Force (APM) here today rescued a cat that fell into a big drain behind its owner’s house at Jalan Friendship here.

According to the APM, they received a distress call from the owner at 1.52pm and immediately dispatched four personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the owner related to the team that her pet had fallen into the drain and that she needed assistance to rescue it.

“The (APM) team took 14 minutes to rescue the cat before it was handed back to its owner,” said the agency in a statement.

The operation ended at 2.24pm.