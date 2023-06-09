Blind SPM candidate stands tall with SMK Sg Merah’s high achievers

SIBU (June 9): Steven Lias Sidi may be blind but the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 candidate of SMK Sungai Merah is determined to achieve his goals and succeed in life.

SMK Sungai Merah, in a statement said the school takes pride in all the students’ achievements in the SPM 2022 examination, and of Steven’s achievement, in particular.

Steven’s success in getting 3As, 2Bs and 1D in the examination was celebrated together with the school’s high achievers during the SPM results’ announcement at the school on Thursday.

“SMK Sungai Merah has shown much improvement in the SPM 2022 with a school average grade (GPS) of 4.02, compared to last year’s GPS of 4.75.

“All subjects have also improved in terms of GPMP (Grade Point Average) and the percentage for certificate eligibility this year is at 94.27 per cent, an increase of 1.62 per cent from the previous year.

“Percentage of Grade A excellence is at 33.47 per cent, which is an increase of 9.86 per cent. The percentage for passing all subjects is also increased by 3.45 per cent,” said the school.

Out of the 157 SPM 2022 candidates, SMK Sungai Merah is proud to have produced among Sarawak’s top SPM scorers whereby nine of its students scored 11As in the examination.

The 11As scorers are Christ Ting Shin Ling, Pamela Amber Jeniss Matin, Yong Kah Siang, Sarah Ahmed, Alexsonaldo Ballai Anyie, Abby Stephanie Ahana, Nathalie Sandong Hudson, Nancy Munai Ima and Lukepires Tobias Mulie.

Additionally, two students obtained 10As, three students obtained 9As, six with 8As, nine (7As), nine (6As), and twelve (5As).