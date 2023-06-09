Chance to shine at MBKS’s Kuching Got Talent

KUCHING (June 9): Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) Kuching Got Talent contest returns for its 9th edition in conjunction with the Kuching Festival this year.

“Kuching Got Talent is a contest where participants can showcase their talents in singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, acting, acrobatics, martial arts or any performing arts in a unique, creative manner,” said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Speaking at a press conference at the MBKS building here yesterday, Wee said a total of RM22,600 in cash and prizes are up for grabs at the contest that will be held from July 1 to 12.

For the Under 12 category, the champion for the singing contest will receive RM1,500 and a trophy, while the champion for the dance contest will get RM3,000 and a trophy, he said.

As for the 13-and-above category, the champion for the singing contest will receive RM3,000 and a trophy, while the champion for other talent categories will get RM2,000 and a trophy each.

“We are organising this event because we want to provide a platform for people to showcase talents that they have developed through their determination, dedication and hard work.

“All are welcome to join this competition and we hope for another good response again this year, whereby we had over 100 participants for last year’s edition, mostly in the singing category,” said Wee.

He said MBKS as the organising committee has invited a professional panel of judges, where participants will be judged based on creativity and uniqueness (40 per cent), talent and technical skills (30 per cent), entertainment value (15 per cent) and overall stage presentation (15 per cent).

A special ‘Facebook Most Liked’ award and a cash prize of RM500 will be rewarded to the contestant who gets the highest vote, he added.

According to him, auditions will be held at MBKS Auditorium on July 1 and 2, while the semi-final and final will be held at the Kuching Festival stage on Aug 12 and 13, respectively.

Registration forms can be collected from the MBKS Lobby Security Counter, Jalan Padungan or can be downloaded via MBKS’ official website at https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my/.

All completed entry forms must be submitted on or by 4.30pm on Monday, June 26. For more information, call 017-8611800.

Also present at the press conference was Kuching Got Talent organising chairman Cr Issac Lee.