Dato Henry Lau honoured with Tokoh Media Award by MPI-Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Managing director of The Borneo Post and Borneo Post Online, Dato Henry Lau Lee Kong, was the recipient of the Tokoh Media 2022 Award tonight in conjunction with the Malam Wartawan Malaysia 2023 and Malaysian Press Institute (MPI)-Petronas Malaysia Journalism 2022 awards presentation.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a hotel here. Also present were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and MPI chief executive officer Datuk Dr Chamil Wariya.

The award was accorded to Lau, 70, for his contributions and commitment towards the media industry via three media agencies under the See Hua Group, namely The Borneo Post, See Hua Daily News and Utusan Borneo.

His efforts in bringing transformation into journalism have made all three media agencies under his management among the best in the country, thus impacting the media industry as a whole.

Lau was first appointed to the Board of KTS Group in 1982 as its deputy managing director.

He assumed the position of managing director in January 2000. He is also the executive chairman of BLD Plantation Bhd, a publicly listed company in Bursa Malaysia.

A graduate with Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Adelaide, Australia, Lau is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Scientists and Managers Australia.

KTS Group employs over 10,000 employees engaging in timber, agriculture, food, trading, media, construction and property development as well as hospitality businesses.

Lau is primarily responsible for overseeing the overall management of the group as well as the formulation and implementation of the group’s business strategies, policies, directions and development of future expansion plans.

He took over the helm of See Hua Group of Newspapers consisting of See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo in 2000.

Lau has consistently exhibited exceptional leadership qualities over the past two decades in leading the newspapers.

His visionary leadership has propelled the organisation to successfully navigate the challenges posed by the digital age, while upholding the core values of ethical reporting and responsible journalism.

In leading The Borneo Post, Lau has been a stalwart advocate for journalistic integrity and ethics. His emphasis on accuracy, fairness and accountability has set an exemplary standard for the industry.