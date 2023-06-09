Dr Rundi: News agencies crucial in farmers’ transformation in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 9): The support from news agencies, including Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), is crucial in the efforts to transform farmers in Sarawak.

In stating this, Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom related his ministry’s need for the local news agencies to disseminate all the necessary information so that the people can be informed about the latest news, development and also the modern ways in agriculture.

“We must keep reminding our people about the importance of food security; how we are to establish the industry.

“It is also important to maintain the farming community, which produces the primary food products, and how to help them sustain their livelihood through modern agriculture,” he said during the ‘Ngabang Gawai Celebration’ at RTM Sarawak here today.

According to Dr Rundi, the challenge now is to change the farmers’ mindset.

He also said the only way for the government to reach out to the people would be through effective dissemination of information, including via social media.

“By all means, let us not spend our time gossiping on social media.

“If you want, share the correct information that can give benefit to our people, especially those in the rural areas.

“You may share how you do modern farming and so on, to keep them informed and motivated.”

Dr Rundi said his ministry was always ready to share all the latest knowledge in modern agriculture, but he also warned that if the people did not change their mindset, Sarawak could remain status quo in terms of its progress in agriculture.

Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom was also present at the event.