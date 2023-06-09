Fahmi: Corporate sector should invest in cyber security

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): The corporate sector is urged to make investments to introduce policies related to aspects of cyber security, which are appropriate to the level of operation of their respective companies.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this is because of the feedback from players in the sector saying that many companies in Malaysia do not see the importance to invest in the aspect of cyber security.

“As the digital economy will contribute 25.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025, there is no doubt that one of the most important aspects, apart from the digital economy itself, is the aspect of cyber security and data protection.

“Hence, as a result of tonight’s meeting, there is a need to hold a more extensive discussion with the corporate sector, and also possibly through professional bodies which represent companies, to create awareness about cyber security,” he said.

Fahmi said this to reporters after attending the Cyber Security Industry Town Hall session, organised by CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), here last night.

Also present were his deputy, Teo Nie Ching and CSM chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

Fahmi said through the town hall session, he hoped that the cyber security sector would continue to support the CSM, to formulate, plan and implement several matters related to the implementation of cyber security aspects in the country.

Meanwhile, CSM, in a statement, said the town hall session aims to strengthen the efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, as a leader in the development of the country’s cyber security industry, to face increasingly complex cyber challenges and threats.

The session, attended by 200 industry players, also served as a platform to exchange views and share experiences on cyber security issues. — Bernama