Fatimah congratulates S’wakian athletes for spectacular performance in Asean Para Games

KUCHING (June 9): Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is delighted with the performance of Sarawakian athletes at the Asean Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Fatimah and her delegation including her deputy Mohammad Razi Sitam were at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh to congratulate the Sarawakian athletes who had contributed 13 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals to the Malaysian contingent’s total acquisition of 50 golds, exceeding the initial target of 33 golds.

The 50 golds won was also a new record for Malaysia at Asean Para Games and Sarawakians ended their campaign in the regional games one gold short of their 14-gold target.

Fatimah also hoped that Sarawakian para athletes will continue to give their best in every tournament to come, including the Para Sukma 2024 where Sarawak will be the host.

The gold medalists were Mohd Adib Iqbal (3), Fraidden Dawan (3), Mohd Nur Syaiful (3) and Rusdianto Rusmadi (1) in swimming, Nicodemus Mangoi (2) in powerlifting, Mohd Farissan and Khairulnizam Engkeh (1) in Football CP 7-a-side.

Whereas the athletes who contributed silver medals were Azlan Mos (2), Bryan Junency (2) and Bibiana Ahmad (1) in powerlifting, Rusdianto Rusmadi (4), Fraidden Dawan (1) in swimming, Gloria Gracia Wong (2) in table tennis, while the bronze medalists were Friday Tan (2) in WC basketball, Fraidden Dawan (3) and Mohd Nur Syaiful (2) in swimming, Bibiana Ahmad (1) in powerlifting and Abdul Razzaq (1) in mixed pairs boccia, Ashley Irenaues Jeck (1) in badminton.