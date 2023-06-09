Fire safety talk in Bawang Assan marks Shell International Safety Day

SIBU (June 9): A talk on Fire Prevention Awareness and Demonstration was held at Rumah Joseph Abet in Bawang Assan here yesterday to mark Shell International Safety Day.

The event was jointly organised by KTS Trading, Quantum Evershine and Sri Minyak Tenaga Sdn Bhd.

According to organising chairman Kevin Lau, Shell is an international company that prioritises the safety and responsibility of their staff and customers.

“In conjunction with Shell International Safety Day, we, together with the Fire and Rescue Department are holding a briefing on fire prevention and how to operate fire extinguishers,” he said.

Lau, who is KTS Trading business development manager and a councillor with Sibu Rural District Council, also gave away five fire extinguishers to the longhouse at the event.

Meanwhile, Shell Lubricant Malaysia and Singapore general manager Nyon Kam Yew said he was grateful to the Fire and Rescue Department here for cooperating with them in giving the fire prevention briefings to the longhouse folk.

“A demonstration like this is an opportunity for us to learn how to prevent fires. Prevention is better than fighting fires,” Nyon told the villagers.

Shell Lubricants director of sales Gerald Lim, Penghulu Dennis Ansam, Fire and Rescue Department Sibu Zone fire chief Andy Alie and Tr Joseph Abet were among those present at the event.