Hold regular fire prevention talk, demos, Sibu longhouse folk told

SIBU (June 9): Talk on fire prevention must be regularly held in longhouses to reduce, if not prevent, the occurrence of fires.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu Zone chief Andy Alie, all headmen must be reminded to tell their charges about measures to prevent a fire disaster.

“Knowing how to operate a fire extinguisher is one of such measures,” he said when met after a talk on fire prevention and demonstration at Rumah Joseph Abet in Bawang Assan here, yesterday.

The event was jointly organised by KTS Trading, Quantum Evershine and Sri Minyak Tenaga Sdn Bhd in conjunction with Shell International Safety Day.

He added that longhouse fires usually occurred during major festivals when there were many people around, especially in the kitchens with so much cooking.

“It is thus important that we must be very careful when handling fire and when using electronic gadgets.

“Call the nearest fire station if you can’t extinguish the fire on your own,” Andy told them.