Hope Place Kuching assists mum caring for daughter with cerebral palsy

KUCHING (June 9): A concerned doctor at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has recently referred a malnourished 12-year-old girl to Hope Place Kuching for assistance.

The girl, Bettria Phuyuu Jeferson, has cerebral palsy since birth and is bedridden, as well as unable to move or speak, said the non-governmental organisation in a press release.

Bettria lives in Demak Laut with her mother and elder brother.

Her mother Priscilla, 40, is unable to work as her hands are full, taking care of all her daughter’s needs as well as household chores.

“Every morning, I will send my son to school and I also have to bring Bettria with me in the car. I have no choice because there’s no one else at home,” said Priscilla.

Bettria is on tube-feeding, taking special milk formula once every three hours. Though she is 12 years old, Bettria looks tiny and malnourished.

According to Priscilla, Bettria needs constant care all the time and it is very dangerous if she is left on her own. She also has to bring Bettria to SGH for physiotherapy once a month.

Despite her many worries, Priscilla is thankful especially to her family for helping her in many ways.

According to the press release, her family has given her a car to use and would at times help out with food and monetary assistance.

Bettria has also received a reclining wheelchair from Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak and a gravity chair (specialised car seat) from the Welfare Department.

The child is also receiving RM500 in monthly welfare aid.

Hope Place said it is supporting Bettria with supplies of the needed special milk formula.

It said all donations are welcome and receipts will be given upon request. Donations can be made directly to Hope Place’s Maybank account (511289001160) or via the S Pay Global QR code on its Facebook page.

Hope Place opens from 8am to 5pm on weekdays, as well as between 8am and noon on Saturdays.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.