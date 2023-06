SIBU (June 9): A kitchen of a terrace house at Lorong Bumi Indah 6 was damaged after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

According to a statement from Sungai Merah police, an emergency call was received at 9.24am.

Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) were immediately deployed to the scene, where they managed to put out the fire after 10.15am.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of fire and total loss are still under investigation, the statement added.