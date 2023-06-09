In veiled swipe against PAS’ Hadi, Zahid says non-Muslims’ role in administration is Islamic

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today that including non-Muslims to hold important positions in government has always been Islamic, in a veiled response to a remark by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

In a long-winded speech mocking the Islamist party, Zahid said that Umno which is part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has always defended the country’s multicultural harmony as it is part of Islamic obligation to do so.

“Taking ‘ibrah’ or lessons from the event and in accordance with the current development of the country’s politics, the late Dr Siddiq concluded, what non-Muslims need is not only ‘zhimmah’ or protection, but rather a sharing of power commensurate with their strength.

“This is the Barisan Nasional formula all the time. The difference is now, we are expanding that partnership, with those who have been our competitors all along,” he said in his opening remarks to launch the party’s 2023 general assembly.

This came after Hadi’s call last week for non-Muslims to sit back and be “grateful” that they are allowed to make a living in Malaysia and just let the majority ethnic group continue to hold the reins of the country.

Zahid also told more than 6,000 delegates that Umno has always been practicing moderate values but has never abandoned the Malay and Islamic agenda as a priority in their political principles.

Continuing his attack against PAS, Zahid also said that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is not sincere in championing Malay and Islam plight.

“We are also used to hearing accusations against Umno hiding behind the name of Bumiputera. However, less than two years at the peak of power, Bumiputera, which is supposed to be the agenda of their struggle, has been Jana Wibawa-ed, right?” he said.

He was referring Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders who are currently being investigated by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the Jana Wibawa programme.

The Jana Wibawa, or “Program Jana Ekonomi Pemerkasaan Kontraktor Bumiputera Berwibawa”, was introduced by Muhyiddin’s administration, aimed at improving the capacity of Bumiputera contractors in the construction sector to be more resilient and competitive and speed up their projects to spur the nation’s economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic.

“These are the characteristics of traitors who wrap themselves in the so-called Clean and Stable slogan,” Zahid said referring to its rival’s motto “Bersih dan Stabil” (Clean and Stable).

Previously, Hadi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was wrong to say the stability of a government relies more on its policies rather than its ethnic composition.

The president of the Islamist party doubled down on his recent racial remarks by insisting that only Malay-Muslims should lead, rule and administer a pluralistic society that includes non-Muslims.

Most recently, the PAS president said the unity government is not fit to lead because it is “dominated” by minorities, a claim that has been debunked several times.

Last week, Anwar expressed confidence that many Malays support his administration, saying they care more about good policies than the racial composition of a government. — Malay Mail