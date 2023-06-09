Kapit records better performance in SPM 2022

KAPIT (June 9): Thirty-seven out of 225 candidates from SMK Kapit 2 scored at least 4As and above in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022.

Principal Azaman Hailee announced the SPM results on Thursday at 10am at the school hall, where anxious students accompanied by their parents gathered for the result slips.

Top scorer Kasmadiana Lika Ningkan led the list of the high achievers with 10As, followed by Juicher Jackcllure Pangin (9As) and four 8As scorers namely Elviesha Eva Elin, Ronaldson Marthin Alexander, Bea Angelicia Empauk and Majory Gerinang.

While commending the students for their hard work and determination, Azaman Hailee advised the SPM 2022 graduates to aim higher and apply for higher studies at various institutes of learning.

“With your good academic results in the SPM examination, you have prepared yourself a strong foundation for higher learning, and this, I hope, can motivate the form five students to excel in their SPM examination this year,” Azaman told the students.

“For those who are skill-oriented and technically inclined, do apply for technical and vocational training to meet the state’s demand for skilled and talented workers from the industrial sectors,” he added.

Kapit and Song districts, with a total of seven secondary schools, have shown much improvement in the SPM 2022 examination.

SMK Song tops the list with school average grade (GPS) score of 4.70, followed by SMK Kapit 2 (5.00), SMK Kapit (5.04), SMK Balleh (5.14), SMK Selirik (5.36), SMK Song 2 (5.40) and SMK Katibas (5.42).