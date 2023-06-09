Kota Sentosa dental clinic faces shortage of anaesthetics, claims DAP’s Kong

KUCHING (June 9): The dental clinic at Kota Sentosa Clinic here has been facing a shortage of anaesthetics, claimed Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen.

He said the shortage had created significant disruptions, forcing patients to seek urgent tooth removal at private clinics or, even worse, endure the pain if they cannot afford private treatment.

“Recognising the seriousness of the situation, I have personally visited the clinic to assess the situation and gather information.

“I understand that despite the disbursement of funds and payment having been made by Kuching Health office, the problem lies with the supplier’s inability to deliver the ordered anaesthetic,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kong said he had engaged with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who is also a special advisor to the Health Minister, to address the matter promptly.

He said Dr Yii would take the necessary steps to investigate the issue and initiate discussions with the supplier to find a solution.

To mitigate the impact of the anaesthetic shortage, Kong said the dental clinic had proactively sourced 100 vials of anaesthetic from alternative sources.

He added that the medical staff at the clinic had been diligently collecting contact numbers of patients they had to turn away earlier, enabling them to reach out to them once the supply of anaesthetic is replenished.

Apart from the anaesthetic shortage, Kong said the dental clinic was facing another challenge with the recent theft of their telephone cables late last month.

“This incident has left the clinic without phone services, making it difficult to communicate with patients. The staff cannot use their personal mobile phones to contact patients individually due to concerns about potential scams and privacy issues.

“Consequently, the clinic is unable to reach out to earlier patients and inform them about the availability of treatment,” he added.

Still on the telephone line issue, he said Chong had been briefed on the matter and would be liaising with Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching, to expedite the repair of the telephone lines at the Kota Sentosa Health Clinic.

In the meantime, Kong said the DAP Stampin would continue to closely monitor the situation and collaborate with the relevant authorities to find solutions.

“DAP is committed to ensuring that such issues are addressed promptly and effectively. I will work closely with Dr Kelvin Yii, Chong Chieng Jen, and other relevant parties to resolve the anaesthetic shortage, facilitate repairs of the telephone lines, and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The welfare and well-being of the public remain our top priority, and we will strive to provide them with the quality healthcare services they deserve,” he said.