Man remanded to help with Bintulu murder investigation

BINTULU (June 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a 57-year-old man for five days to assist with the investigation of a murder in Medan Jaya.

On Wednesday night, the bloodied body of a man was discovered near a garbage bin in a parking lot.

In a statement, Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the suspect was arrested around 11.30pm on Wednesday at a nearby residential area.

“The application for remand at the Bintulu Magistrate’s Court has been obtained and the initial stage the suspect is remanded for five days until June 13 to assist with the investigation,” he said.

Police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He called on the public not to speculate or spread fake news on the case.

He added the motive of the murder has yet to be established.

At 8.27pm on Wednesday, the Bintulu District police headquarters (IPD) operations room received a report from the public about a man lying in a pool of blood.

Batholomew said the initial investigation at the scene found the body dressed in blood-stained clothes with injuries to the left side of the head, as well as several bruises on the body, legs, and hands.

“The victim was found near a vehicle and further inspection at the scene also found three sticks near the victim,” he said.

He said police identified the victim as a local man based on identification found on the body.

Those with relevant information can contact investigating officer ASP Tay Chiew Thwa @ Rico Tay on 011-11403689 or the Bintulu IPD Operations Room on 083-318304.