Ministries: PM agrees to keep chicken and egg subsidies going

KUALA LUMPUR (June 9): The Malaysian government will continue subsidising egg and chicken production to retain price controls on the two food staples beyond July 1, two ministries said today.

Previously, the government had planned to float prices or remove the maximum selling prices of chicken and egg from July 1.

“After considering all aspects including ensuring the sustainability of the chicken and egg industry and the welfare of the public remains protected, the prime minister has agreed with KPKM and KPDN’s proposal to continue subsidies and price controls for chicken and egg from July 1, 2023,” two ministries said in a joint statement today.

The two ministries are the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

The two ministries said the Cabinet had on February 17 decided to continue providing chicken and egg subsidies from January 1 to June 30 this year.

On June 7, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry had in a written reply at the Dewan Rakyat said the subsidies for chicken and egg would end on June 30 and their prices floated from July 1, while also stating several soft-landing measures that would be taken to ensure stable supply of chicken and egg in Malaysia after the planned end of the subsidies. – Malay Mail