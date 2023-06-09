Nanta: Nothing wrong with GPS helping Unity Government ally in election campaigning

KUCHING (June 9): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi does not rule out the possibility of it supporting fellow coalition members in the Unity Government during the campaign in six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia.

He acknowledges that while GPS is not directly involved in these polls, it would not mind helping since Sarawak is ‘friendly’ to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, now its ally at federal level.

“GPS is part of the whole coalition of the federal government, where other parties in the federal government are contesting in the six state elections.

“GPS will not go there (the peninsula) to campaign. For whom would you want to campaign for?

“But if I were to be campaigning for friends, yes. For example, as a minister, if there were to be programmes related to my ministry, so I would be there as a minister,” he said when asked whether GPS would help its federal allies during the campaigning in the six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia.

Nanta, who holds the Works Minister portfolio in the Federal Cabinet, was present for an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post and its sister dailies Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News, here today.

Adding to his comments, Nanta said the situation would depend on the leadership of the GPS, which had yet to come with any firm decision on the matter.

“This depends on the decision of the leadership to help with the campaign (of the state elections in peninsula); we would help, but as (far as) I know, we have not come to the final decision on what we would do,” he said.

He stressed that whether it was Barisan Nasional (BN) or PH, there was nothing wrong for him to support either, ‘as long as they are friendly to GPS at federal level’.

“It’s not wrong to help, because we (GPS) are friendly to PH as a coalition partner. For me, there’s nothing wrong if you want to help.

“To me personally, no issue if GPS wanted to help to campaign for parties under the Unity Government,” said Nanta.