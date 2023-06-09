Phone scam victims in Kuching report over RM2.3 mln losses this year  

KUCHING (June 9): Kuching police have opened 32 investigation papers related to phone scam cases between Jan 1 and June 6 this year, said ACP Ahsmon Bajah.

In a statement today, the Kuching police chief said the cases involved losses of more than RM2.3 million.

“From the cases, the ages of victims are those between 19 and 70 years,” said Ahsmon.

He added most of the victims are workers in both the civil service and private sector, students, and housewives.

Ahsmon explained that the modus operandi of scammers involved hoodwinking victims through a series of phone calls, where they pretended to be from different enforcement agencies.

He added the suspects would tell the victims that they are involved in various crimes in order to get them to transfer their savings into another bank account.

“This year, we have also charged 18 of the cases in court,” said Ahsmon.

He advised the public not to entertain calls from strangers and to inform their family members should they receive such calls.

“The public are also advised to contact the nearest police station or banks to confirm anything that was mentioned by the scammers,” he said.

He added the public should never share their personal banking details with strangers and must immediately call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if they feel that they have been scammed.