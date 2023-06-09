Sape Camp seeks to promote iconic musical instrument among youths

KUCHING (June 9): Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) will be hosting a Sape Camp from June 19 to 22 here to leverage on the popularity of Sarawak’s iconic musical instrument among youths in Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole.

Its chief executive Datu Aloysius J. Dris said the four-day camp is targeted at youths of different races who would like to pursue sape and make it part of their wider musical instrument portfolio.

“This project is specifically centred on the YPS corporate objective of reaching out to our target audience – the youth of various races.

“YPS aims to bring them together as part of a unique strategic intention, using sape as a uniting factor to pursue the musical interests and careers of our young people in Malaysia,” he told a press conference at Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday.

A total of 15 participants from around the country have been selected to participate in the camp, which aims to bring the youths from all races together to learn more on the instrument’s origin, history and appreciation in music history; learn about its musical composition; and be exposed to sape making and design selection.

Aloysius said the camp will be conducted by Sarawak’s very own talents in the music industry, namely sape legend Mathew Ngau, sape maestro Jerry Kamit, composer Narawi Rashidi as well as local research and academician from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Dr Connie Lim.

“These key individuals will share their in-depth knowledge and experience on sape as a musical instrument, its origin and the sape’s music journey worldwide.

“Their ideas will be solicited on the range of suitable topics for discussions, from practical and theoretical applications and exchange to jamming sessions and sape-making demonstrations,” he added.

He said upon ‘graduation’ from the camp, the participants will serve as YPS Sape Ambassadors with a united goal of pursuing sape as their musical instrument of choice; sape music as part of their musical selections; and be able to share on their musical journey even though sape is not their native musical instrument.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud is expected to grace the closing ceremony on June 22 at Borneo Cultures Museum.

In marking the end of the camp, the Sape ambassadors will also perform at the Evening Unity Concert on the same day from 7.30pm onwards at Kuching Waterfront’s Godown Amphitheatre.

The hour-long concert will feature the ambassadors dressed in their full traditional costume taking the lead in the sape evening stage show, which is open to the public.