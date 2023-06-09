Set up more hotels, lodging to accommodate increasing number of visitors, minister tells private sector

KUCHING (June 9): Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has called on the private sector to set up more hotels and lodgings to accommodate the increasing number of visitors in Sarawak.

“We need the private sector to come up (with more hotels) – it may not have to be a five-star hotel, just three to four-star is good enough. Try booking for a room in Damai or in Sematan over the weekend – it is not easy to get rooms during the weekends.

“(For Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF)), the Damai Beach Resort is definitely fully booked. In other places in Kuching, the five-star ones might have some rooms, but around the middle, it is not easy to get rooms,” he told reporters after officiating the RWMF Sponsors and Supporters Appreciation Ceremony held at a hotel here today.

On a positive note, Abdul Karim said that the high occupancy in hotels around Kuching was a “good problem” as it reflects the booming tourism industry in the state.

“I’m really happy with what I’m seeing right now, but I do hope that the situation (on hotel occupancy) can get better,” he said.

Speaking on this year’s edition of RWMF, he said it has garnered a good response from festival goers, as early bird tickets were already sold out.

With PATA (Pacific Asia Travel Association) Destination Experience Forum and Mart 2023 (PDFM 2023) to be held on June 21-23, he added that the participants can also attend RWMF.