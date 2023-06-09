Sibujaya’s Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre receives national architecture award

SIBU (June 9): Sibujaya township has bagged an architecture excellence award for its Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre.

The award was presented during the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) 100th anniversary gala held in Kuala Lumpur recently.

Built at a cost of RM14 million and donated to the Sarawak government by Yayasan Azman Hashim, the sports centre is designed by Penang-based BYG Architecture Sdn Bhd, which has a regional presence in numerous Southeast Asian nations, in collaboration with Sarawak-based Kacapuri Architect Sdn Bhd.

Other than key design features reflecting Sarawak’s harmonious and rich cultural tapestry, PAM’s citation during the awards ceremony also lauded the complex and expert bricklaying work.

“Beyond conventional bricklaying, the walls also featured several unique bricklaying patterns that add visual interest and variety to an already vibrant textured surface,” PAM stated in its awards magazine.

Amcorp Group chief operating officer Azlan Baqee, when presenting the award to HDCam Sdn Bhd chairman Mohamad Asman Ahmad during a board meeting in Kuching on Wednesday, said the group is ever committed to developing Sibujaya into an even more vibrant and prosperous township.

“We have stayed true to Sibujaya through the years and we will continue to build this township with our partner in HDCam for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Azlan said with the masterplan conceptualised by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg when the latter was Minister for Housing, Sibujaya’s road to success was laid.

The latest award is a testimony of the commitment by both Amcorp and HDCam in creating a vibrant township for everyone in line with the vision of Abang Johari, he added.

Since its inception in the mid-90s, Sibujaya has won several awards for its masterplan, residential homes, and commercial developments.

The township has a population of around 40,000, with its own fire station, police station, library, schools, banks, post office, and more.

Known also for its robust business community, Sibujaya also serves as the focal point for surrounding towns, districts, and longhouses in Sarawak’s central region.