SMK Kapit’s SPM top-scorer proves determination can overcome hardship

KAPIT (June 9): Patience, perseverance and determination prove to be the key to Alvin Anggau’s success in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examinations.

The 17-year-old scored 7As, 1B and 1C in the SPM, of which the results were released on Thursday.

It was truly a sweet moment not only for the youth, but also for his parents Anggas Salang and Ana Rantai, considering what the family had gone through not too long ago.

In March this year, Alvin’s parents were involved in an accident that occurred at Jalan Ngungun-Kanowit. The couple was on their return trip to Sibu after attending a function in Kapit, when their vehicle suddenly lost control and overturned.

They had to be rushed to Sibu Hospital, as both sustained serious injuries – Anggas suffered some broken ribs, but his wife had internal haemorrhage on top of a broken leg.

Ana had to undergo intensive care at the hospital for 44 days.

It was during this difficult time that Alvin felt obliged to look after his mother, even when the SPM examination had already commenced in April.

“He’s so special and caring. Alvin looked after me from March until April.

“He slept in the ward. He cared for me, cleaned and washed me, fed me, encouraged me to be strong again and comforted me with all his good words and prayers.

“By the time I was discharged from the ward, he was already sitting for the SPM examinations.

“I was really worried because he did not attend classes at school, because he was taking care of me. I knew he did his revisions while in the hospital – it must have been a very difficult time for him,” said an emotional Ana, when met at SMK Kapit where she and Anggas accompanied their son to obtain his results slip.

“He’s such a disciplined boy. We knew he could manage the SPM (examinations) but honestly, we did not expect him to score 7As.

“We’re just so proud of him – we’re very happy indeed, all thanks to God,” said Anggas.

Greeting the family was the school principal Jeffery Lias.

Currently, Alvin’s eldest brother is now studying at SMK Kapit 2 and will sit for his Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations later this year, while his youngest brother also attends SMK Kapit and will sit for SPM this year.

Anggas is a bank officer based in Sibu, while Ana teaches Form 6 at SMK Kapit 2.

When met, SMK Kapit senior assistant Henry Wong described Alvin as ‘a very disciplined student, with good manners and always working hard’.

“Indeed, we’re so happy for him and his family, and we wish him all the best in whatever he’s pursuing,” said Wong.